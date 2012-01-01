Signed in as:
Welcome! My name is Kady, and I am a Stay-at-Home Mama of two beautiful children. Recently, I was placed in a situation where I needed to find work, but not many companies take interest in someone who has taken a few years off to raise a family. That's when I decided to resurrect my hobby page on Instagram and Facebook, and move forward with creating a full-blown business out of it! I hope that, by purchasing from my little shop, you understand that you are helping a Mom to be able to provide a life for her and her children.
Thank you so much for your business! 💜
Our products are made to order, to ensure you are getting EXACTLY what you are looking for! We use quality products to create our cups and bow organizers.
We offer a wide range of customization options for all of our handmade crafts. Choose your colors, materials, and size to make it truly your own. Message us for any special requests!
All of our crafts are handmade by our skilled artisans with love and care. Each product is unique and crafted with the highest quality materials.
Looking for the perfect gift? We've got you covered! Browse our selection of handmade crafts and find the perfect present for any occasion.
Due to the fact that each item is made to order, returns and refunds are not accepted. If there is an issue with an item, please contact us!
